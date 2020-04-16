SIA Group may need to extend capacity cuts if travel restrictions remain in place

Singapore Airlines provided (15-Apr-2020) the following market update for Mar-2020:

60.4% year-on-year traffic decline (RPKs), as overall travel demand was impacted by the coronavirus outbreak;

Capacity was "further rationalised" due to travel restrictions imposed by Singapore 's government, resulting in a reduction of 43.8% and a passenger load factor of 57.4% during the month;

's government, resulting in a reduction of 43.8% and a passenger load factor of 57.4% during the month; Out of the SIA Group's fleet of approximately 200 aircraft, only around 10 were in operation to serve a limited passenger network.

The Group stated capacity cuts may need to be extended if border controls and travel restrictions remain in place and travel demand continues to decline. It added, operating the limited schedule will have a "severe impact" on the its 2020 financial performance. [more - original PR]