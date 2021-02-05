Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Feb-2021 4:55 AM

SIA Group expecting to operate 25% of pre COVID levels by end Apr-2021

Singapore Airlines Group (SIA) reinstated (04-Feb-2021) services to Dubai, Moscow and Munich since Jan-2021, while Phuket will be reinstated as a SilkAir destination in Feb-2021. From 04-Mar-2021, Phuket will be transferred from SilkAir to Singapore Airlines. Based on current schedules, as of end April 2021, the Group's total passenger capacity is expected to be at around 25% of pre COVID levels. It expects to serve around 45% of the points that it flew to before the COVID-19 pandemic. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More