5-Feb-2021 4:55 AM
SIA Group expecting to operate 25% of pre COVID levels by end Apr-2021
Singapore Airlines Group (SIA) reinstated (04-Feb-2021) services to Dubai, Moscow and Munich since Jan-2021, while Phuket will be reinstated as a SilkAir destination in Feb-2021. From 04-Mar-2021, Phuket will be transferred from SilkAir to Singapore Airlines. Based on current schedules, as of end April 2021, the Group's total passenger capacity is expected to be at around 25% of pre COVID levels. It expects to serve around 45% of the points that it flew to before the COVID-19 pandemic. [more - original PR]