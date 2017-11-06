Loading
Singapore Airlines Engineering Company updates outlook following 1HFY2017/2018 profits

Singapore Airlines Engineering Company updated (03-Nov-2017) its outlook following posting SGD74.3 million (USD54.4 million) profit for H1FY2017/2018. Highlights include:

  • MRO industry faces increased challenges with new generation aircraft and engines requiring less frequent maintenance and lighter work content;
  • Continued intense regional competition;
    • Nevertheless, significant increase in aircraft fleet will result in growth for the MRO industry;
  • Continued investment in new technologies and initiatives to enhance productivity and manage costs;
  • Focus on building capabilities for new generation aircraft and engines;
  • Aligning portfolio of joint ventures to tap new opportunities in the changing business environment. [more - original PR]

