12-Nov-2018 10:22 AM
SIA Engineering Group: MRO outlook to remain challenging, transformation gaining momentum
SIA Engineering Group reported (08-Nov-2018) the following outlook:
- MRO operating environment "will remain challenging" due to the combination of longer maintenance intervals and lighter work content on new-generation aircraft and "keen" competition;
- Company transformation programme is gaining momentum with progressive implementation of a wide range of measures. SIA Engineering Group stated it expects the full benefits of this "will materialise over time";
- SIA Engineering Group's initiatives to build new capabilities and enter into synergistic partnerships "have served us well". The engine and component businesses of some major JVs and associated companies are expected to continue to contribute positively to profitability. [more - original PR]