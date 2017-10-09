SIA Engineering and Air India Engineering Services sign nonbinding MoU

SIA Engineering Company Limited (SIAEC) and Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, entered (06-Oct-2017) a nonbinding MoU to establish a business collaboration to offer MRO services. Pursuant to the MOU, SIAEC and AIESL will collaborate to offer line maintenance and ancillary services at various airports in India as well as engineering training, inter alia. Both companies will be able to offer a wider spectrum of services and customised packages to domestic and foreign airlines operating to/from India. The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the financial performance of SIAEC or AIESL in FY2017/18. [more - original PR]