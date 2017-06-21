SIA Engineering and GE Aviation to establish GE90 and GE9X MRO JV in Singapore

SIA Engineering and GE Aviation agreed (20-Jun-2017) to establish an engine overhaul JV based in Singapore to provide a full range of MRO services for GE90 and GE9X engines. GE will hold a 51% equity stake in the JV and SIA Engineering will hold 49%, subject to finalisation of definitive agreements and regulatory approvals. The JV will establish a new facility combining advanced technologies, lean practices, digitisation and data analytics to enhance productivity. The JV will handle Singapore Airlines Group and third party MRO work. Singapore Airlines operates GE90 powered Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and signed a LoI for 20 777-9s powered by GE9X engines in Feb-2017. The GE90 exclusively powers 777-200LR and 777-300ER aircraft and the GE9X is the sole engine selection for 777X aircraft. [more - original PR]