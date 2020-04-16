SIA Cargo cargo down 29% in Mar-2020, load factor increases to 68.2%
Singapore Airlines Group reported (15-Apr-2020) the following traffic highlights for SIA Cargo for Mar-2020:
- Cargo: 80,900 tonnes, -29.2% year-on-year;
- Cargo load factor: 68.2%, +5.7pp;
- East Asia: 72.1%, +16.1pp;
- Europe: 71.7%, -2.2pp;
- Americas: 70.6%, +9.3pp;
- West Asia and Africa: 66.8%, -5.6pp;
- South West Pacific: 59.8%, +4.1pp;
- Cargo traffic (RFTKs): -28.8%;
- Cargo capacity (AFTKs): -34.7%. [more - original PR]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More