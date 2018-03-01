1-Mar-2018 11:35 AM
Shuster to withdraw controversial ATC corporatisation bill, citing lack of Republican support
AOPA, National Business Aviation Association, NATA and Experimental Aircraft Association welcomed (28-Feb-2018) US House Transport & Infrastructure Committee chairman Bill Shuster planning to withdraw his proposal to corporatise US FAA's ATC functionality. Mr Shuster cited a lack of support among congressional Republicans and said: "Although our air traffic control reform provisions did not reach the obvious level of support needed to pass Congress, I intend to work with Senator Thune and move forward with a reauthorisation bill to provide long term stability for the FAA". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV]