Trump to present ATC reform plan on 05-Jun-2017

US House Transportation and and Infrastructure Committee chairman Bill Shuster confirmed (04-Jun-2017) he will join US President Donald Trump on 05-Jun-2017 to present an initiative to reform US ATC. As previously reported by CAPA, the US FY2018 budget includes language to shift ATC responsibility from the US FAA to a non profit, non governmental entity. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao will also testify on issues related to the proposal in the week commencing 05-Jun-2017. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]