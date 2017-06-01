VLM Airlines acquires remaining stake in Thomas Cook Belgium

VLM Airline (SHS Aviation) reached (31-May-2017) an agreement to acquire all shares of Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium. Through the acquisition, SHS Aviation will take over certain contractual obligations as well as 40 ground staff employees of Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium. SHS Aviation also expects to be using Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium's air operator certificate and operating licence. Thomas Cook announced a consultation process for 40 remaining ground staff employees of Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium as part of an intended partnership between tour operator Thomas Cook Belgium and Brussels Airlines. As part of the agreement between Thomas Cook Belgium and Brussels Airlines, all crew and two aircraft are to be transferred to Brussels Airlines. [more - original PR]