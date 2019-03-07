Shortage of capacity impacts connectivity development at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in 2018
Netherlands' Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management Directorate General for Aviation and Maritime Affairs reported (06-Mar-2019) connectivity at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport developed less strongly in 2018 than in previous years due to the shortage of capacity. On average, development of connectivity at the airport is lagging behind competing airports. Direct connectivity at Schiphol was largely the same in 2018 as in 2017, while among competitors, only London Heathrow Airport at Ataturk Airport recorded decreases in direct connectivity. Air France-KLM's direct connectivity at Paris CDG Airport outgrew the airline's direct connectivity at Schiphol for the first time since 2010. Schiphol recorded a small increase in indirect connectivity, while only Dubai International Airport recorded a negative trend in indirect connectivity. [more - original PR - Dutch]