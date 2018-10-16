Shimojishima Airport to commission new terminal in Mar-2019

Shimojishima Airport Management Corporation Ltd announced (15-Oct-2018) plans to commission a new passenger terminal at Shimojishima Airport on 30-Mar-2019. The facility is equipped with three boarding gates, 12 check in counters, three retail outlets, two food and beverage outlets and bus terminal, rental car and taxi stand facilities. It will accommodate domestic and international services. The corporation confirmed Jetstar Japan plans to commence Tokyo Narita-Shimojishima service, operated with 180 seat A320 aircraft, in spring 2019. [more - original PR - Japanese]