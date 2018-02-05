Loading
5-Feb-2018 10:30 AM

Uganda government, Shikun & Binui subsidiary to construct new airport in Lake Albert region

Shikun & Binui announced (01-Feb-2018) the entry into force of an agreement signed between its subsidiary and the government of Uganda to construct an airport in the Lake Albert/Hoima ara. The USD309 million airport will be developed over three years and includes a cargo terminal, ATC tower, 3500m runway and other infrastructure. While initially supporting the the region's developing oil industry, the government also hopes to operate the facility as an international airport. [more - original PR - Hebrew

