Uganda government, Shikun & Binui subsidiary to construct new airport in Lake Albert region

Shikun & Binui announced (01-Feb-2018) the entry into force of an agreement signed between its subsidiary and the government of Uganda to construct an airport in the Lake Albert/Hoima ara. The USD309 million airport will be developed over three years and includes a cargo terminal, ATC tower, 3500m runway and other infrastructure. While initially supporting the the region's developing oil industry, the government also hopes to operate the facility as an international airport. [more - original PR - Hebrew]