Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport launched (06-Sep-2018) its CNY6813 million (USD996.7 million) satellite terminal project, announcing a target of 22 million passengers p/a by 2025. The project includes the construction of 235,000 sqm satellite terminal, fuel supply facilities and ancillary facilities. The project is slated for completion and operational launch in 2020. [more - original PR - Chinese]