15-Oct-2020 11:59 PM

Shenzhen Bao'an Airport expects profit of up to USD14m for 3Q2020

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport stated (14-Oct-2020) it expects to report a net profit of between CNY86.9 million (USD12.9 million) and CNY96.9 million (USD14.4 million) in 3Q2020, compared to a profit of CNY172.3 million (USD25.6 million) in 3Q2019. For the first nine months of 2020, the airport expects to report a net loss of between CNY54.4 million (USD8.1 million) and CNY64.4 million (USD9.6 million), compared to a profit of CNY480 million (USD71.4 million) in the first nine months of 2019. [more - original PR - Chinese]

