Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport estimates annual passengers will exceed 50 million in 2019 (Carnoc.com, 25-Apr-2019). The airport handled 13.2 million passengers in the firs three months of 2019, an increase of 7.9% year-on-year, included 1.2 million international passengers, an increase of 31.2%. Aircraft movements increased 4.7% to 92,000 during the period.