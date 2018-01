Shenzhen Airlines operated (Jan-2018) 1.82 million flight hours and 774,000 frequencies over the past three years with average growth of 6.3% and 7.2% p/a, respectively. The carrier handled 25.97 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2017, an increase of 3% year-on-year, and load factor averaged 82.2%. [more - original PR - Chinese]