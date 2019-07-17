Sharjah Airport traffic results 'positive' 1H2019, supported by partnerships

Sharjah Airport chairman Ali Salim Al Midfa stated (16-Jul-2019) the airport handled 6.6 million passengers in 1H2019, with traffic being "positive" due to partnerships helping position it as "one of the region's best airports both regionally and globally". Mr Al Midfa added Sharjah "has also won the confidence of the many international and regional airlines that have adopted it as the hub for their operations in the region". [more - original PR]