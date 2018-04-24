Sharjah Airport reports 'positive growth rates' in 1Q2018

Sharjah Airport reported (23-Apr-2018) "positive growth rates" in 1Q2018, with traffic increasing by 5.11% year-on-year to 2.9 million passengers. The average monthly number of passengers traveling through the airport also increased to more than 960,000 passengers, compared to 913,000 passengers in 1Q2017. Aircraft movement grew by 4.69% to 19,441 flights from 01-Jan-2018 to 31-Mar-2018, while the volume of cargo handling reached 42,987 tonnes and sea/air freight cargo handling reached approximately 3136 tonnes. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]