13-Oct-2020 1:50 PM

Sharjah Airport opens USD11m East Expansion development

Sharjah Airport Authority opened (12-Oct-2020) the AED40 million (USD10.9 million) East Expansion, a two storey development adding four new passenger gates over approximately 4000sqm. The East Expansion was delivered as part of the airport's comprehensive expansion plan, which supports a 20 million passenger capacity goal by 2025 and also includes a new first and business class lounge along with extensive integrated maintenance. [more - original PR]

