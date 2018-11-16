16-Nov-2018 3:42 PM
Shannon Group focuses on international connectivity post Brexit
Shannon Group CEO Matthew Thomas forecast (13-Nov-2018) the west of Ireland will be without "critical EU connectivity" in a post Brexit situation. Shannon Airport currently has UK hub connectivity through London Heathrow and is welcoming Government support to implement "a strategic route development fund and regional tourism targets". Mr Thomas said the hub "provides the air access needed to grow tourism numbers, conduct business and attract FDI investment from Europe". [more - original PR]