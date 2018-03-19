Loading
19-Mar-2018 1:22 PM

Shanghai Pudong International Airport reports highest February pax since 2008

Shanghai Pudong International Airport reported (17-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.8 million, +6.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.8 million, +0.5%;
    • International: 2.5 million, +13.0%;
    • Regional: 580,100, +15.5%;
  • Cargo: 238,100 tonnes, +1.8%;
    • Domestic: 23,100 tonnes, stale;
    • International: 187,100 tonnes, +4.3%;
    • Regional: 27,900 tonnes, -11.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 38,882, +3.5%;
    • Domestic: 19,890, -2.0%;
    • International: 15,281, +9.6%;
    • Regional: 3425, +11.4%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR - Chinese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More