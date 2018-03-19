19-Mar-2018 1:22 PM
Shanghai Pudong International Airport reports highest February pax since 2008
Shanghai Pudong International Airport reported (17-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 5.8 million, +6.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.8 million, +0.5%;
- International: 2.5 million, +13.0%;
- Regional: 580,100, +15.5%;
- Cargo: 238,100 tonnes, +1.8%;
- Domestic: 23,100 tonnes, stale;
- International: 187,100 tonnes, +4.3%;
- Regional: 27,900 tonnes, -11.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 38,882, +3.5%;
- Domestic: 19,890, -2.0%;
- International: 15,281, +9.6%;
- Regional: 3425, +11.4%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR - Chinese]