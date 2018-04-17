Loading
17-Apr-2018 12:22 PM

Shanghai Pudong International Airport reports 58th consecutive month of pax growth in Mar-2018

Shanghai Pudong International Airport reported (17-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 6.3 million, +9.6% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 3.1 million, +3.6%;
    • International: 2.6 million, +17.4%;
    • Regional: 565,300, +10.3%;
  • Cargo: 327,600 tonnes, -1.5%;
    • Domestic: 29,800 tonnes, -8.6%;
    • International: 257,500 tonnes, -0.3%;
    • Regional: 40,300 tonnes, -3.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 42,714, +1.6%;
    • Domestic: 21,997, -1.7%;
    • International: 16,978, +7.3%;
    • Regional: 3379, +1.3%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's 58th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR - Chinese]

