Shanghai Pudong International Airport reports 46th consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

Shanghai Pudong International Airport reported (14-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

Passengers: 5.8 million, +0.3% year-on-year; Domestic: 2.9 million, +0.8%; International: 2.4 million, +0.0%; Regional: 526,100, -1.2%;

Cargo: 319,500 tonnes, +9.6%; Domestic: 32,300 tonnes, -6.1%; International: 250,300 tonnes, +13.1%; Regional: 36,900 tonnes, +2.8%;

Aircraft movements: 42,370, +3.0%; Domestic: 22,025, +1.1%; International: 16,650, +6.3%; Regional: 3384, +0.0%.



According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 46th consecutive month of passenger traffic growth and this marks the highest level of January passenger traffic for the airport since 2008. [more - original PR - Chinese]