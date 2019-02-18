Become a CAPA Member
18-Feb-2019 10:54 AM

Shanghai Pudong Airport pax up 8.8% to 6.3m in Jan-2019

Shanghai Pudong International Airport reported (16-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2019:

  • Passengers: 6.3 million, +8.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 3.1 million, +7.7%;
    • International: 2.7 million, +10.6%;
    • Regional: 562,200, +6.9%;
  • Cargo: 294,200 tonnes, -7.9%;
    • Domestic: 31,100 tonnes, -3.7%;
    • International: 226,000 tonnes, -9.7%;
    • Regional: 37,100 tonnes, +0.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 43,897, +3.6%;

