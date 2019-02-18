18-Feb-2019 10:54 AM
Shanghai Pudong Airport pax up 8.8% to 6.3m in Jan-2019
Shanghai Pudong International Airport reported (16-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2019:
- Passengers: 6.3 million, +8.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.1 million, +7.7%;
- International: 2.7 million, +10.6%;
- Regional: 562,200, +6.9%;
- Cargo: 294,200 tonnes, -7.9%;
- Domestic: 31,100 tonnes, -3.7%;
- International: 226,000 tonnes, -9.7%;
- Regional: 37,100 tonnes, +0.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 43,897, +3.6%;
- Domestic: 23,099, +4.9%;
- International: 17,066, +2.5%;
- Regional: 3496, +3.3%. [more - original PR - Chinese]