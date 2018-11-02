Shanghai Airport Authority pax up 6% to 88m in the first nine months of 2018

Shanghai Airport Authority chairman Qin Yun said Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport handled more than 88 million passengers in the first nine months of 2018, up 5.7% year-on-year (Shanghai Observer, 01-Nov-2018). Full year passengers are expected to exceed 116 million. International passengers are projected to account for around 35% of total passengers. 110 airlines operate services from the two Shanghai airports to 297 destinations. Shanghai Pudong Airport reported 82.56% OTP rate in the past 12 months while Shanghai Hongqiao Airport reported 88.84% on time rate.