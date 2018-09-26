26-Sep-2018 11:54 AM
Shanghai Airlines to take delivery of 10 787-9s by 2021
China Eastern Airlines stated (21-Sep-2018) Shanghai Airlines will take delivery of three Boeing 787-9 aircraft by the end of 2018, while the remaining seven aircraft will be delivered by year end 2021. The aircraft are configured with 30 business class seats, 28 premium economy and 227 economy class seats. China Eastern has ordered 15 787-9s, of which 10 will be operated by Shanghai Airlines and five will be operated by China Eastern Airlines Yunnan. [more - original PR - Chinese]