Shandong Airlines issued (15-Apr-2020) a profit warning for 1Q2020, with the carrier expecting to report a loss between CNY500 million (USD70.9 million) and CNY700 million (USD99.3 million), compared to a profit of CNY34.1 million (USD4.8 million) in 1Q2019. Shandong Airlines stated market demand reduced "significantly" in 1Q2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. [more - original PR - Chinese]