11-Feb-2021 9:12 AM
SF Holding to acquire majority stake in Kerry Logistics for USD2.3bn
SF Holding announced (10-Feb-2021) plans to acquire a 51.8% stake in Kerry Logistics Network for HKD17.6 billion (USD2.27 billion). SF Holding will offer cash for the Kerry Logistics stake and plans to keep the company listed in Hong Kong. After the transaction, Kerry Properties' holding in the logistics firm will reduce from 40% to around 20%. Kerry Logistics also plans to sell some warehouse assets for HKD13.5 billion (USD1.74 billion) and its Taiwan business for TWD4.5 billion (USD160.5 million) to its parent company. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - Chinese]