Seychelles holds aviation talks with 23 countries, signs ASAs with eight
Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority announced (14-Dec-2018) the Seychelles' delegation to the 2018 ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event met with 23 countries and signed eight air services agreements (ASA). Seychelles signed ASAs with the Bahamas, Greece, Jamaica, Kenya, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Turkey. Seychelles' Ambassador to Kenya David Pierre said: "These agreements provides an important framework that would allow for strategic planning and continued development and growth in air services and the tourism industry in Seychelles". The Seychelles delegation also met with Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ghana, Luxembourg, Mali, Mozambique and Poland to negotiate and conclude new air services frameworks. Meetings were also held with delegations from Comoros, Iran, Qatar, Tanzania, the UAE, UK and Zambia. [more - original PR]