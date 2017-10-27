Loading
Seven firms submit bids to become transactor advisor for Air India disinvestment

India's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) stated (25-Oct-2017) seven firms submitted bids to become transactor advisor for the strategic disinvesment of Air India. These include KPMG, BNP Paribas, Rothschild India Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss, Ernst & Young, Grant Thornton and ICICI Securities. The firm were scheduled to make a presentation to DIPAM on 27-Oct-2017. [more - original PR]

