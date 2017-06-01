Eurocontrol head of R&D '99% convinced' SESAR 2020 will address key ATM issues for next 15-20 years

Eurocontrol head of R&D and SESAR contribution Pierre Andribet stated (29-May-2017) he is "99% convinced" SESAR 2020 will be able to "address the key challenges the ATM system will face in the next 15 to 20 years". However, Mr Andribet warned against complacency, stating: "SESAR solutions like controller tools and remote tower will reduce costs. But we must go much further and look at the ATM business model itself and the technical systems where the greatest economies of scale can be achieved. The seeds for these changes are in SESAR 2020 in the areas of virtualisation, common services and sectorless operations... We also need to ask the question: are we making the best use of technology improvements that are developed outside ATM". [more - original PR]