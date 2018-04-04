Loading
5-Apr-2018 8:41 AM

SESAR directs ANSPs towards more service based approach with stronger focus on user needs

SESAR stated (04-Apr-2018) it expects future aviation will be "part of a new intelligent transport system", which relies on "greater digitalisation and automation that will transform services" and enable seamless multimodal transport. To achieve this, SESAR stated a more "service based approach" is required, with stronger focus on user needs and concentrating efforts and support on systems rather than on technology. SESAR said the next multiannual financial framework is "an opportunity to further align the aviation strategy and the innovation cycle towards this objective". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More