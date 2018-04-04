SESAR directs ANSPs towards more service based approach with stronger focus on user needs

SESAR stated (04-Apr-2018) it expects future aviation will be "part of a new intelligent transport system", which relies on "greater digitalisation and automation that will transform services" and enable seamless multimodal transport. To achieve this, SESAR stated a more "service based approach" is required, with stronger focus on user needs and concentrating efforts and support on systems rather than on technology. SESAR said the next multiannual financial framework is "an opportunity to further align the aviation strategy and the innovation cycle towards this objective". [more - original PR]