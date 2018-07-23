SES performance regulations lower cost in short term, but add inefficiency in long term: Eurocontrol

Eurocontrol MUAC stated (20-Jul-2018) budgetary constraints, imposed by the Single European Sky performance regulations, have limited its ability to "effectively meet aircraft operator needs, and have definitely contributed to an unfortunate curtailment of business opportunities in the European aviation industry". Eurocontrol added: "There is no doubt that the... regulation has brought relative savings in the short term, but, from an MUAC perspective, these have introduced larger economic inefficiencies and the loss of business value for aircraft operators in the medium to long term". [more - original PR]