17-Oct-2018 9:49 AM
Services through Russian airspace up 10% in nine months ended Sep-2018
State ATM Corporation reported (16-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for services operated by Russian and foreign airlines in the Russian airspace:
- Nine months ended Sep-2018:
- Total aircraft movements: 1.3 million, +10.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 611,307, +9.0%;
- International: 611,106, +11.2%;
- Transit: 225,529, +8.1%;
- Sep-2018:
- Total aircraft movements: 163,397, +11.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 82,216, +13.7%;
- International: 81,181, +8.5%;
- Transit: 25,813, +6.7%. [more - original PR - Russian]
