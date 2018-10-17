Become a CAPA Member
17-Oct-2018

Services through Russian airspace up 10% in nine months ended Sep-2018

State ATM Corporation reported (16-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for services operated by Russian and foreign airlines in the Russian airspace:

  • Nine months ended Sep-2018:
    • Total aircraft movements: 1.3 million, +10.1% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 611,307, +9.0%;
      • International: 611,106, +11.2%;
        • Transit: 225,529, +8.1%;
  • Sep-2018:
    • Total aircraft movements: 163,397, +11.1% year-on-year;

