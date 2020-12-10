Become a CAPA Member
10-Dec-2020 4:18 PM

Serko projects regional growth for 2021, though ‘it’s still a 2-3 year recovery model’

Serko CEO Darrin Grafton, speaking at CAPA Live December 2020, stated (09-Dec-2020) based on ticketing, booking and capacity data Serko projects approximately 86% year-on-year travel recovery for New Zealand through 1Q2021. He commented: "Governments [and] other service industries are really wanting to get back to growth, back to connections… the biggest barrier to our growth as an industry will come from how [suppliers] recover… it's still a two to three year recovery model even with vaccines". 

