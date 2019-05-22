22-May-2019 8:06 AM
Serko forecasts 'exciting transitionary phase' for FY2020
Serko forecast (22-May-2019) "an exciting transitionary phase" for FY2020. Key details include:
- Total operating revenue growth forecast between 20% and 40% for FY2020;
- Significant progress in the launch and implementation of Zeno for each new international market, with northern hemisphere revenues expecting to increase;
- A three pillar strategy throughout Zeno integration to grow Serko's customer base, increase revenue for each travel booking made through Serko platforms and to drive innovative technology. [more - original PR]