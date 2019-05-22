Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-May-2019 8:06 AM

Serko forecasts 'exciting transitionary phase' for FY2020

Serko forecast (22-May-2019) "an exciting transitionary phase" for FY2020. Key details include:

  • Total operating revenue growth forecast between 20% and 40% for FY2020;
  • Significant progress in the launch and implementation of Zeno for each new international market, with northern hemisphere revenues expecting to increase;
  • A three pillar strategy throughout Zeno integration to grow Serko's customer base, increase revenue for each travel booking made through Serko platforms and to drive innovative technology. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More