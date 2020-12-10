Serko CEO: Airlines interested in tech investment, cooperation & ‘now is the time’

Serko CEO Darrin Grafton, speaking at CAPA Live December 2020, reported (09-Dec-2020) significant interest from airlines in cooperating with technology providers to reautomate mid office platforms, "to actually remove airline desks and have that service via technology", adding "that is incredible and what's been needed". Mr Grafton stated Serko has invested in its software development team following the impacts of the coronavirus, having identified an opportunity to support industry recovery. He commented: "[We're working with] modern companies looking at how we can come together with the likes of Microsoft and other major players to help shift this industry forward. Now is the time; now we can put these systems in and people can take the chance while transactions are low".