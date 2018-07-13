Serco and Kongsberg team to develop remote ATC solution for the UK market

Serco and Kongsberg entered (12-Jul-2018) a strategic collaboration agreement to address the emerging UK market for ATC services. Under the agreement Kongsberg will provide its 'Ninox' Remote Tower (RT) and Remote Virtual Tower (RVT) technology to Serco. This system has already been procured by Avinor ANS, following a competitive tender process, and is being installed across 15 Norwegian airports by the end of 2021, with an option of an additional 21 airports. The joint Kongsberg-Serco solution will allow the simultaneous provision of air traffic services that can provide for either an onsite virtual solution for a single airport; a solution for multiple airports, where air traffic services are performed from one remote location or the provision of a contingency back-up service. [more - original PR]