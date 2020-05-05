Serbia to continue supporting Air Serbia

Serbia's Ministry for Construction, Transport and Infrastructure confirmed (02-May-2020) plans to continue to support Air Serbia in accordance with EU best practices. Different types of assistance will be considered, including investment in the fleet or an increase in the state ownership stake. Other support measures being considered for the carrier include direct fiscal support, tax relief and the compensation of losses incurred in operating cargo services with passenger aircraft (exyuaviation.com, 04-May-2020). Air Serbia is expected to record a EUR60 million loss as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The carrier enhanced monitoring of all financial parameters and optimised processes to ensure normal functioning after the introduction of restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The carrier returned more than 13,000 citizens to Serbia since the country declared a state of emergency in Mar-2020. [more - original PR - Serbian]