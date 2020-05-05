Serbia confirms readiness to resume air services from May-2020, subject to harmonisation with EU

Serbia's Ministry for Construction, Transport and Infrastructure confirmed (29-Apr-2020) readiness to resume air services from 18-May-2020. Minister for Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic said: "Our proposal is to open passenger air transport on 18-May-2020, and that flights from Nikola Tesla Airport, as well as Nis and Kraljevo airports will start then". Ms Mihajlovic however noted the resumption of international traffic is dependent on the opening of borders by other European countries. [more - original PR]