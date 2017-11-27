ACI Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific airport pax up 7%, Middle East down 1% in Sep-2017

ACI Asia Pacific announced (27-Nov-2017) Asia Pacific airports reported a 7.3% year-on-year increase in passengers while Middle East airports reported a 0.8% decline in Sep-2017. Air cargo increased 9.4% at Asia Pacific airports and increased 7.3% at Middle Eastern airports. By market, China's passenger growth continued to ease and was largely driven by domestic traffic growth in Hangzhou (+18.5%) and Nanchang (+70.3%). Guangzhou (-8.1%) came in third in terms of volume growth and continued to deliver solid increase contributed by both domestic and international passenger traffic. In India, robust domestic passenger travels continued to stimulate the market with growth consistently maintained at above 10%. Passenger traffic showed mixed results in the Middle East, with growth softened at Dubai due to the timing of religious holidays. Doha (-18.4%) continued to be negatively affected by Qatar's diplomatic tensions with neighbouring countries. Muscat (+11.4%) and Kuwait (+10.5), meanwhile, reported double digit growth rates. [more - original PR]