9-Mar-2018 3:41 PM
Seoul Incheon International Airport reports 6% international pax growth in Feb-2018
Seoul Incheon International Airport reported (08-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 5.5 million, +6.1% year-on-year;
- International: 5.4 million, +6.2%;
- Domestic: 39,684, -7.8%;
- Cargo: 203,688 tons, -2.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 29,902, +8.8%;
- International: 29,479, +8.9%;
- Domestic: 423, +3.4%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's 30th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]