10-Jan-2022 3:55 PM

Seoul Incheon International Airport pax up 83% in Dec-2021, 3.2m pax in 2021

Seoul Incheon International Airport reported (08-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2021:
    • Passengers: 417,974, +83.1% year-on-year;
      • International: 414,572, +81.8%;
      • Domestic: 3402;
    • Cargo: 288,712 tons, +6.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 11,929, +14.0%;
  • 2021:
    • Passengers: 3.2 million, -73.5%;
      • International: 3.2 million, -73.3%;
      • Domestic: 9320, -90.1%;
    • Cargo: 3.3 million tons, +18.0%;
    • Aircraft movements: 131,027, -12.6%. [more - original PR]

