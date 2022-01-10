10-Jan-2022 3:55 PM
Seoul Incheon International Airport pax up 83% in Dec-2021, 3.2m pax in 2021
Seoul Incheon International Airport reported (08-Dec-2021) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2021:
- Passengers: 417,974, +83.1% year-on-year;
- International: 414,572, +81.8%;
- Domestic: 3402;
- Cargo: 288,712 tons, +6.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 11,929, +14.0%;
- 2021:
- Passengers: 3.2 million, -73.5%;
- International: 3.2 million, -73.3%;
- Domestic: 9320, -90.1%;
- Cargo: 3.3 million tons, +18.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 131,027, -12.6%. [more - original PR]
