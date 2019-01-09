Become a CAPA Member
9-Jan-2019 11:00 AM

Seoul Incheon International Airport pax up 6% in Dec-2018; 68.3m pax in 2018

Seoul Incheon International Airport reported (08-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 5.9 million, +6.4% year-on-year;
      • International: 5.9 million, +6.5%;
      • Domestic: 44,692, +0.2%;
    • Cargo: 245,139 tons, -5.2%;
    • Aircraft movements: 33,568, +5.2%;
      • International: 33,075, +5.1%;
      • Domestic: 493, +12.3%;
  • 2018:
    • Passengers: 68.3 million, +10.0%;
      • International: 67.7 million, +10.0%;
      • Domestic: 583,616, +3.9%;
    • Cargo: 3.0 million tons, +1.0%;
    • Aircraft movements: 387,497, +7.5%;

