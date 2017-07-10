10-Jul-2017 4:04 PM
Seoul Incheon International Airport pax up 4%, cargo up 4% in Jun-2017
Seoul Incheon International Airport, via its official website, reported (10-Jun-2017) passenger numbers up 4% - traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 4.9 million, +4.0% year-on-year;
- International: 4.8 million, +4.3%;
- Domestic: 46,360, -17.8%;
- Cargo: 239,966 tons, +4.4%;
- International: 239,965 tons, +4.4%;
- Domestic: 1 tons, -90.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 28,910, +5.3%;
- International: 28,498, +5.5%;
- Domestic: 412, -7.4%.