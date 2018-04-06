Loading
6-Apr-2018 11:52 AM

Seoul Incheon International Airport pax up 16% in Mar-2018

Seoul Incheon International Airport reported (05-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.7 million, +16.0% year-on-year;
    • International: 5.6 million, +16.2%;
    • Domestic: 43,110, +0.2%;
  • Cargo: 259,873 tons, stable;
  • Aircraft movements: 32,383, +10.4%;
    • International: 31,935, +10.5%;
    • Domestic: 448, +3.0%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2009. [more - original PR]

