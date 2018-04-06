6-Apr-2018 11:52 AM
Seoul Incheon International Airport pax up 16% in Mar-2018
Seoul Incheon International Airport reported (05-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 5.7 million, +16.0% year-on-year;
- International: 5.6 million, +16.2%;
- Domestic: 43,110, +0.2%;
- Cargo: 259,873 tons, stable;
- Aircraft movements: 32,383, +10.4%;
- International: 31,935, +10.5%;
- Domestic: 448, +3.0%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2009. [more - original PR]