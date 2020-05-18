Become a CAPA Member
18-May-2020 4:05 PM

Seoul Incheon Airport to offer seven South Korean airlines USD41m in financial support

Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) announced (18-May-2020) plans to offer approximately KRW50 billion (USD40.6 million) in financial support to Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Air Busan, Air Seoul, JEJU air, Jin Air and T'way Air, to aid their recovery from the impact of coronavirus. IIAC will offer airlines a 100% discount on landing fees for late night aircraft movements at Seoul Incheon International Airport, as well as enhancing incentives for the launch of new routes. IIAC will also offer financial rewards for recovery of passenger traffic at Seoul Incheon. [more - original PR - Korean]

