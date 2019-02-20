Seoul Incheon Airport to commence trial operation of AI enabled security screening system in 2H2020

Incheon International Airport Corporation announced (20-Feb-2019) plans to commence trial operation of an automated, artificial intelligence enabled X ray security screening system at Seoul Incheon International Airport in 2H2020. The system is expected to significantly accelerate and improve the accuracy of the security screening process at Incheon by automating the identification of prohibited items. It is also expected to aid in the development of a walk through "tunnel type" security screening system for the airport. [more - original PR - Korean]