3-Apr-2018 9:48 AM
Seoul Incheon Airport records 10% increase in international pax since launch of T2
Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) reported (02-Apr-2018) Seoul Incheon International Airport recorded a 9.9% year-on-year increase in international passenger traffic to 11.9 million international passengers during the two months since the launch of Incheon terminal 2 on 18-Jan-2018. IIAC stated T2 handled 3.2 million passengers during the period, representing 27% of accumulated traffic. [more - original PR - Korean]